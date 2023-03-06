Green (knee) doesn't have a timetable for his return and will be evaluated again in two weeks.

Green has been sidelined since Dec. 31 due to a right knee injury and underwent arthroscopic surgery in mid-January to address the issue. However, he's struggled to make significant progress in his rehab and is still unable to cut. There'll be only two weeks left in the regular season when he's set for another evaluation, so it's certainly possible the defensive-minded forward remains sidelined for the rest of the campaign.