Green (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Atlanta, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Johnson also reports that Green will likely sign another 10-day contract with Chicago in the coming days.

Green is averaging 5.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17.0 minutes across three appearances. In his second stint with Chicago, Green's defensive grit and system familiarity are likely factors put in the 30-year-old being on track to be retained down the stretch.