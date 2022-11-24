Green is expected to play in Friday's game versus the Thunder despite a lower back contusion, sporting a probable label.
Green is coming off of just his third double-digit scoring effort of the season Wednesday when he posted a solid all-around stat line off the bench to contribute to the Bulls' win over the Bucks. Barring a change for the worse in his status, look for Green to maintain that bench role Friday.
