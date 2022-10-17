Green (hip) logged full practices on Saturday and Monday, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Green suffered a hip pointer injury during last Thursday's practice but has fully recovered in time for the regular season opener aginst the Heat on Wednesday. the 29-year-old should hold a significant bench role for the Bulls this season.
