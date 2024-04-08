Green finished Sunday's 113-98 loss to Orlando with 15 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 22 minutes.

Green got the start Sunday after impressing off the bench in the win over the Knicks on Friday, and he missed all but one of his shots from the field while ending just two rebounds shy of a double-double. He's likely to return to a bench role in case Alex Caruso (ankle) is able to play against New York on Tuesday, but either way, Green could be a solid waiver pickup given how productive he's been for the Bulls since signing with the team in late March.