Green (knee) remains out, but head coach Billy Donovan said the forward will have another day of non-contract work Tuesday after he responded well to similar drills Monday, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Back-to-back days of basketball activities is a great step forward for Green, who was having trouble cutting just a week ago. The Bulls said March 6 that Green would be re-evaluated again in two weeks, so there should be a more thorough update on his status next week.