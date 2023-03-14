Green (knee) remains out, but head coach Billy Donovan said the forward will have another day of non-contract work Tuesday after he responded well to similar drills Monday, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Back-to-back days of basketball activities is a great step forward for Green, who was having trouble cutting just a week ago. The Bulls said March 6 that Green would be re-evaluated again in two weeks, so there should be a more thorough update on his status next week.
