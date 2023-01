Green has been listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to right knee soreness.

Green logged 16 minutes off the bench Saturday against Cleveland and finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two blocks. It's unclear how much the knee injury might limit him, but in case he ends up being available, he's expected to play off the bench, as it has been the case in all but one of his 28 outings this season.