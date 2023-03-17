Green (knee) was recalled from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Friday.
Green was assigned to the G League on Friday morning but will rejoin the parent club later in the day. However, he remains doubtful for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Bulls' Javonte Green: Assigned to G League•
-
Bulls' Javonte Green: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Bulls' Javonte Green: Progresses to non-contract drills•
-
Bulls' Javonte Green: Out at least two more weeks•
-
Bulls' Javonte Green: Still not able to cut•
-
Bulls' Javonte Green: Out at least two more weeks•