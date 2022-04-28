Green had three points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and seven steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Bucks.

Green's seven steals set the Bulls' playoff franchise record for most steals in a game. Unfortunately for Green and Chicago, that's where his contributions end. Struggling offensively, the void of Zach LaVine (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) and Alex Caruso (concussion) could not be overcome. On the campaign, Green graded as a positive contributor on both ends of the floor. The 29-year old is on contract with Chicago for next season