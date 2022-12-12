Green notched two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one block over 14 minutes during Sunday's 123-122 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Green saw the floor after missing the last three games (knee) but provided little in his 14 minutes of playing time. His fantasy value is highly dependent on getting more opportunity, but he's only played more than 15 minutes once in his last five appearances. In 16.3 minutes per game this season, the 29-year-old is averaging 5.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists.