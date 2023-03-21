Green (knee) chipped in one rebound and one steal across nine minutes during Monday's 109-105 double-overtime victory over Philadelphia.

Monday marked Green's return to action after a lengthy injury absence dating all the way back to Dec. 31, when he suffered a knee injury in a loss to the Cavaliers. In all, Green missed 34 consecutive games, but he looks like he'll have a chance to ramp up and reclaim a regular role off the bench over the final weeks of the regular season. Prior to the injury, Green was averaging 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.8 assists and 0.7 blocks in 16.1 minutes per game over 28 appearances.