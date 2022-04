Green is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Bucks.

Green is set to make his first start of the postseason after Zach LaVine (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was ruled out for Game 5 early Wednesday morning. The 28-year-old hasn't seen a lot of playing time so far in the series, but he did manage eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in his last appearance as a starter on April 10 against the Timberwolves.