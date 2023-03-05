Head coach Billy Donovan said Sunday that Green (knee) has not progressed past straight-line running and continues to experience discomfort when attempting lateral movement, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

This is an extremely discouraging update for Green, who hasn't played since Dec. 31 due to a right knee injury. The reserve forward underwent arthroscopic surgery in mid-January, but he's struggled to maintain many momentum during his rehab process. He's set for another evaluation soon, but it appears like Green may be in danger of missing the rest of the regular season.