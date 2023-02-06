Head coach Billy Donovan said Monday that Green (knee) still isn't running, and it's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Donovan added that Green hasn't suffered any setbacks, but it's obvious that his rehab isn't going as planned. There was hope that Green would be able to start workouts that include running and jumping by now, but Green remains behind schedule and appears on track to sit out through the All-Star break. In Green's prolonged absence, Derrick Jones has carved out a solid role as the primary backup to Patrick Williams.