Green (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves.
Green hasn't played since Jan. 2 after undergoing right knee surgery. However, his return to basketball activities and "doubtful" instead of "out" injury status suggest he will retake the floor soon. Assuming Green is unable to suit up Friday, his next chance to do so will be Saturday's matchup with Miami.
