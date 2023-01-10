Green underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his right knee Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

Green was already ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards, which would've marked his sixth straight absence. However, following the procedure, the forward will now miss at least another two weeks with his current knee issue, though Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports he could be held out for a month. In Green's extended absence, Derrick Jones figures to see an increased role behind Patrick Williams.