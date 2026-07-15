Bulls' Jaylin Sellers: Leads all scorers Tuesday

Sellers finished with 24 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, three assists, three steals and one block across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 99-87 win over Washington.

Sellers had a game-high 24 points, surpassing the 20-pointmark for the first time in his three Las Vegas Summer League appearances. His struggles shooting from deep continued, though he has looked good overall. The 23-year-old is currently signed to a two-way deal with the Bulls. With that in mind, Sellers will need to continue playing well throughout his remaining time in Las Vegas. However, that still may not improve his chances of climbing the depth chart heading into the 2026-27 campaign.