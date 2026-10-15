Sellers (back) registered 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 15 minutes in Wednesday's 125-104 preseason win over Milwaukee.

After missing the first three preseason games due to lower-back soreness, Sellers returned to action and was productive in a winning effort. The rookie was one of six Chicago players to score in double figures. Signed to a two-way deal, Sellers may struggle to earn consistent playing time at the NBA level and could ultimately see most of his action with the G League's Windy City Bulls.