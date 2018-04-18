Grant registered 8.4 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds over 74 games played with the Bulls during the 2017-18 season.

Grant a career year in 2017-18 as he managed career bests in points (despite seeing a decline in shooting and free-throw percentage), assists, rebounds and steals. The former Notre Dame star should look to improve his poor 32.6 percent three-point shooting percentage come next season, as that will add another arsenal to his game. The 24-year-old is under contract for next year with a price tag of about $2.6 million with a qualifying offer in 2019-20.