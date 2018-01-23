Bulls' Jerian Grant: Collects double-double Monday
Grant scored 22 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3PT, 8-8 FT) to go with five rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block in 47 minutes during Monday's 132-128 double overtime loss to New Orleans.
Grant snapped a stretch of eight games without reaching double-digits in points after scoring a team-high 22 points Monday against New Orleans. In addition, the guard set a season-high with 13 assists in the double overtime loss to clinch his third double-double of the season. Overall, Monday's stat line was rather efficient, sinking 6-of-7 from the floor and 8-of-8 from the free throw line. Over his previous eight games, Grant shot 24.4 percent on 5.1 shots per game. Grant will look to build upon Monday's performance against Philadelphia on Wednesday.
More News
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Starting at point guard Saturday•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Shifting back to bench Sunday•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Late addition to starting lineup•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Scores season-high 24 points•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Scores season-high 21 off bench Friday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...