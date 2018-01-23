Grant scored 22 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3PT, 8-8 FT) to go with five rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block in 47 minutes during Monday's 132-128 double overtime loss to New Orleans.

Grant snapped a stretch of eight games without reaching double-digits in points after scoring a team-high 22 points Monday against New Orleans. In addition, the guard set a season-high with 13 assists in the double overtime loss to clinch his third double-double of the season. Overall, Monday's stat line was rather efficient, sinking 6-of-7 from the floor and 8-of-8 from the free throw line. Over his previous eight games, Grant shot 24.4 percent on 5.1 shots per game. Grant will look to build upon Monday's performance against Philadelphia on Wednesday.