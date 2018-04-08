Grant went for 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 28 minutes in Saturday's 124-96 loss to the Nets.

Grant has developed into a reliable source of second-unit scoring punch over the first four games of April, averaging 13.0 points on 51.3 percent shooting across 26.5 minutes during that stretch. The third-year guard had been rounding out his production with some solid steal numbers prior to Saturday also, as he'd posted multiple swipes in three straight. Given his steady second -unit role, Grant offers some utility as a DFS punt play over the final two games of the campaign.