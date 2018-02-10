Grant scored 14 Oints (5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with eight rebounds and 11 assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 114-113 win against Minnesota.

Since joining the starting lineup nine games ago, Grant has become a steady player for Chicago in multiple categories. The guard is averaging 12.1 points and 6.4 assists during this span. With Kris Dunn (concussion) possibly returning as early as Monday, Grant could only have Saturday's contest against Washington left to continue his impressive statistical run. Until then, he remains a solid option at the guard spot in Chicago.