Bulls' Jerian Grant: Double-doubles in spot start
Grant posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 12 assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 119-107 win over the Pacers.
Grant drew the start for Kris Dunn (knee) and parlayed the opportunity into a highly productive fantasy effort. The 25-year-old came within just a trio of boards of a triple-double and managed his third double-digit scoring effort in the last six games overall. Grant has flashed a hot hand from the field throughout December, as he's now shooting 50.5 percent, including 40.0 percent from three-point range, in 15 contests during the month. With Dunn not slated to practice Saturday and already questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards, there's a strong possibility that Grant will have a second consecutive run with the first team to close out the month and calendar year.
