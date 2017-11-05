Bulls' Jerian Grant: Fills box score in loss
Grant tallied 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 96-90 loss to the Pelicans.
After three sub-par games, Grant bounced back on Saturday with a well-rounded performance. With Kris Dunn returning from injury recently, Grant's minutes have taken a hit, reflecting in a drop in output. He was able to outplay Dunn today, however, and was able to help the Bulls come within a whisker of defeating the Pelicans. It appears likely the point-guard minutes will be a time-share based on who is having the better night, making owning either player difficult.
