Bulls' Jerian Grant: Just misses triple-double Friday
Grant scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Raptors.
It was an impressive close to the exhibition schedule for Grant, who will take on starting point-guard duties for the Bulls while Kris Dunn (finger) is on the shelf. The 25-year-old won't be the next Russell Westbrook from a fantasy perspective, but the Bulls' roster doesn't have any established scorers so Grant could produce some surprising value while he's getting starter's minutes.
