Bulls' Jerian Grant: Late addition to starting lineup
Grant will get the start at point guard for Friday's game against the Pacers.
The Bulls originally confirmed Kris Dunn (knee) as the starting point guard, but ultimately ruled him out moments before tip-off. As a result, Grant will get his 15th start of the season. He is averaging 7.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists across 26.7 minutes per game in his previous starts.
