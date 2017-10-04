Bulls' Jerian Grant: Makes case for starting role Tuesday
Grant tallied 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 victory over the Pelicans.
With coach Fred Hoiberg only willing to assure Robin Lopez a starting role at center, the rest of the team will likely be using training camp and preseason to make their cases to start. Grant certainly showed up and did his part Tuesday, missing just one shot and handing out nine assists while committing only one turnover.
