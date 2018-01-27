Bulls' Jerian Grant: Modest effort in Friday's loss
Grant posted nine points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, one rebound and two steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 108-103 loss to the Lakers.
The third-year pro continues to run with the first unit at point guard while Kris Dunn (concussion) remains sidelined, but he's averaged just 8.0 points on 33.3 percent shooting over the last two games. Grant did post a stellar 22-point, 13-rebound double-double three games ago in a double-overtime loss to the Pelicans, but given that his shot attempts remain firmly in the single digits each night, his main fantasy value is likely to continue coming from assists.
More News
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Collects double-double Monday•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Starting at point guard Saturday•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Shifting back to bench Sunday•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Late addition to starting lineup•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Scores season-high 24 points•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...