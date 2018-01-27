Grant posted nine points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, one rebound and two steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 108-103 loss to the Lakers.

The third-year pro continues to run with the first unit at point guard while Kris Dunn (concussion) remains sidelined, but he's averaged just 8.0 points on 33.3 percent shooting over the last two games. Grant did post a stellar 22-point, 13-rebound double-double three games ago in a double-overtime loss to the Pelicans, but given that his shot attempts remain firmly in the single digits each night, his main fantasy value is likely to continue coming from assists.