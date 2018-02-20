Grant is not expected to be a part of the Bulls' regular rotation after the All-Star break, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With the Bulls marching toward the lottery, they'll move Grant out of the rotation in favor of Cameron Payne (foot), who will take over as the team's backup point guard once he returns from a lengthy injury absence. The decision is a bit of a head-scratcher, though it appears to be a thinly veiled attempt to develop young talent and improve Chicago's draft pick, as veteran Robin Lopez will also move into a reduced role. Leading up to the break, Grant had been starting in place of Kris Dunn while he recovered from a concussion, averaging nearly 35 minutes per game during that span. With Dunn now back and Payne expected to be available in the very near future, Grant looks to have very little fantasy utility over the final two months of the regular season.