Bulls' Jerian Grant: Not expected to be in rotation after break
Grant is not expected to be a part of the Bulls' regular rotation after the All-Star break, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
With the Bulls marching toward the lottery, they'll move Grant out of the rotation in favor of Cameron Payne (foot), who will take over as the team's backup point guard once he returns from a lengthy injury absence. The decision is a bit of a head-scratcher, though it appears to be a thinly veiled attempt to develop young talent and improve Chicago's draft pick, as veteran Robin Lopez will also move into a reduced role. Leading up to the break, Grant had been starting in place of Kris Dunn while he recovered from a concussion, averaging nearly 35 minutes per game during that span. With Dunn now back and Payne expected to be available in the very near future, Grant looks to have very little fantasy utility over the final two months of the regular season.
More News
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...