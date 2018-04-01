Bulls' Jerian Grant: Plays 26 minutes in victory
Grant compiled 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, two steals and one rebound in 26 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 victory over Washington.
Grant played 26 minutes for the second consecutive game as the Bulls continue to shuffle their rotations on a nightly basis. After initially being taken out of the rotation after the All-star break, he has now played in eight consecutive games. He doesn't offer a lot in terms of fantasy but can rack up the assists when given the opportunity. He still remains an option in deeper leagues only.
