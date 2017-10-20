Grant finished with seven points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 loss to the Raptors.

With Kris Dunn (finger) still sidelined, Grant is being called upon to be the Bulls' starting point guard. He responded in solid fashion Thursday, getting his teammates involved and being active on defense. He didn't cross the 30-minute threshold, however, ultimately limiting some of his upside. He can probably still be avoided in most fantasy formats.