Bulls' Jerian Grant: Posts double-double in Tuesday's loss
Grant registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss to the Cavaliers.
Grant has staked his claim on the starting point guard spot with three quality showings to begin the campaign, which is good for him since Kris Dunn (finger) is already on the verge of making his season debut. Grant will have to play well in order to hold off the rising sophomore, and he's certainly off to a good start.
More News
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Scores 13 points Saturday•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Plays 27 minutes in Thursday's start•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Just misses triple-double Friday•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: To open year as starter•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Productive in Sunday's start•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Makes case for starting role Tuesday•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...