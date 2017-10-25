Grant registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss to the Cavaliers.

Grant has staked his claim on the starting point guard spot with three quality showings to begin the campaign, which is good for him since Kris Dunn (finger) is already on the verge of making his season debut. Grant will have to play well in order to hold off the rising sophomore, and he's certainly off to a good start.