Bulls' Jerian Grant: Productive in Sunday's start
Grant scored 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Pelicans.
He continues to make a strong case for the starting point guard job in Chicago while Kris Dunn (finger) is sidelined. Grant doesn't have tremendous upside, but the 25-year-old could supply solid production as long as he's getting significant court time.
More News
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Makes case for starting role Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: To start Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Moving to bench•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Starting at point guard Friday•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Will return to bench Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Records double-double in blowout win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...