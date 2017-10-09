Grant scored 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Pelicans.

He continues to make a strong case for the starting point guard job in Chicago while Kris Dunn (finger) is sidelined. Grant doesn't have tremendous upside, but the 25-year-old could supply solid production as long as he's getting significant court time.