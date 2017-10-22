Grant contributed 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 87-77 loss to the Spurs.

Grant struggled with control Saturday with four turnovers, but should continue to get minutes and chances on a depleted Bulls roster. He put up 14 shots Saturday, a season-high that should become more of the norm as the season progresses and Grant gets comfortable handling the ball for the Bulls.

