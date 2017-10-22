Bulls' Jerian Grant: Scores 13 points Saturday
Grant contributed 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 87-77 loss to the Spurs.
Grant struggled with control Saturday with four turnovers, but should continue to get minutes and chances on a depleted Bulls roster. He put up 14 shots Saturday, a season-high that should become more of the norm as the season progresses and Grant gets comfortable handling the ball for the Bulls.
More News
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Plays 27 minutes in Thursday's start•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Just misses triple-double Friday•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: To open year as starter•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Productive in Sunday's start•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Makes case for starting role Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: To start Tuesday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....