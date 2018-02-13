Grant scored 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding seven assist, six rebounds, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Magic.

Kris Dunn is close to returning to the lineup, having been cleared through the league's concussion protocol, so Grant's surge in value should be drawing to a close. The 25-year-old has averaged 12.6 points, 6.7 assists, 4.4 boards, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, but he managed only 4.4 points, 3.2 assists, 1.8 boards, 0.3 threes and 0.3 steals in the 10 games before that. Once Dunn returns to action, don't hesitate to churn Grant's spot on your fantasy roster.