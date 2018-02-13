Bulls' Jerian Grant: Scores 14 in Monday's win
Grant scored 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding seven assist, six rebounds, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Magic.
Kris Dunn is close to returning to the lineup, having been cleared through the league's concussion protocol, so Grant's surge in value should be drawing to a close. The 25-year-old has averaged 12.6 points, 6.7 assists, 4.4 boards, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, but he managed only 4.4 points, 3.2 assists, 1.8 boards, 0.3 threes and 0.3 steals in the 10 games before that. Once Dunn returns to action, don't hesitate to churn Grant's spot on your fantasy roster.
More News
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Dishes out 11 assists in win•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Scores 15 points Sunday•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Modest effort in Friday's loss•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Collects double-double Monday•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Starting at point guard Saturday•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Shifting back to bench Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...