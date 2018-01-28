Bulls' Jerian Grant: Scores 15 points Sunday
Grant scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with four rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 110-96 loss to Milwaukee.
Yet again, Grant shot the ball rather efficiently since joining the starting lineup. In his last five games as a starter, the guard is shooting 54.8 percent on 7.0 shots per game. Grant has also made the most of some timely three-point shooting during this span, sinking 8-of-10 shots from beyond the arc. As a result, he is averaging 12.2 points in addition to 7.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in his current stint in the starting five. Until Kris Dunn (concussion) returns, Grant remains a solid replacement in the Chicago offense.
