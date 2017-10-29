Grant posted two points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 21 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Thunder.

With the return of Kris Dunn from a finger injury Saturday, Grant played his lowest minutes total of the season and ended up being outplayed by Dunn, who recorded eight points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 22 minutes. Grant had been solid as the Bulls starting point guard through the first four games of the season, but it looks like he and Dunn will split minutes moving forward until one emerges as superior, making neither a real intriguing fantasy option for the time being.