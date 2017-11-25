Grant scored 21 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 143-94 loss to the Warriors.

It was Grant's best performance of the season, although it was wasted in a rout. With Kris Dunn now settling into the starting point guard spot, Grant should continue seeing solid minutes as the floor general for the Bulls' second unit, although the lack of talent around him will limit his fantasy potential in that role.