Grant scored 24 points (8-16 FG, 3-4 3P, 5-6 FT) to go along with one rebound, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes in Sunday's 100-93 loss to Miami.

Grant led all bench scorers with a season-high 24 points on Sunday. Shooting an even 50.0 percent from the floor, the guard sank a season-high 3-of-4 attempts from beyond the arc. While he has scored in double-digits in back-to-back games, Grant has not had such a streak go beyond three games this season. He has also only hit double-digits in points seven times overall. Grant's inconsistency as a source of bench scoring makes him a high-risk option.