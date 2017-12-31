Grant will shift back to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Grant picked up the spot start Friday in place of Kris Dunn (knee), playing well and nearly posting a triple-double of 11 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists across 33 minutes. However, Dunn's injury was minor and he'll be back in the starting lineup Sunday, which sends Grant back to a bench role. That likely means minutes in the mid-to-upper teens for Grant as long as Dunn doesn't suffer an in-game setback, which takes Grant off the radar in the majority of fantasy leagues.