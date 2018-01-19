Bulls' Jerian Grant: Starting at point guard Saturday
Grant will start at point guard for Saturday's game against the Hawks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Grant has seen very limited on-court action with starter Kris Dunn playing as well as he has, but with Dunn currently dealing with a concussion and not traveling with the team, Grant will get the start and likely see a sizable bump in playing time. In 15 starts at point guard this season, Grant is averaging 8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists across 27 minutes per game.
