Grant registered two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Suns.

Grant continues to hold onto the starting point guard spot, at least for now. However, sophomore backup Kris Dunn is consistently outplaying Grant this month, especially over the last five tilts. It might not be long before Dunn steals the starting job, but regardless he already appears to have leapfrogged Grant in terms of relevance in most fantasy leagues.