Grant will begin the Bulls' regular season as the starter at point guard, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Kris Dunn (finger) likely out until late October or early November, there were few realistic options for Fred Hoiberg to start the year at point guard. That said, Grant should have no problems holding down the fort while Dunn is absent and provides a scoring punch that Dunn hasn't quite demonstrated yet. Grant posted 5.9 points and 1.9 assists across 16.3 minutes per game last year. But, recorded quality season highs of 18 points, 11 assists and five steals.