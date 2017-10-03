Bulls' Jerian Grant: To start Tuesday
Grant will start during Tuesday's preseason game against the Pelicans, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Coach Fred Hoiberg seemingly wants to take a look at some of his guys from last season during the team's first preseason game, as he's opting to start Grant over the newly-acquired Kris Dunn. Grant posted 5.9 points and 1.9 assists across 16.3 minutes per game last season.
