Grant will play a reserve role in Tuesday's game versus the Lakers, Darnell Mayberry of The Oklahoman reports.

Second year guard Kris Dunn will replace Grant in the starting lineup. He is coming off one of his worst games of the season in Sunday's loss to the Suns, while Dunn is coming off a couple of his best games, so it is not surprising to see the Bulls make the switch to one of their offseason acquisitions. It will be Grant's first time coming off the bench this season, but if Dunn continues to play well it is a trend that could continue.