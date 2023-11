Carter posted 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one assist across 18 minutes during Saturday's 123-101 loss to Denver.

Carter was sharp, representing Chicago's third-leading scorer Saturday. No other member of the second unit exceeded five points. The 28-year-old is a career 40.0 percent shooter on 3.0 threes per game, profiling him at Chicago's top offensive backcourt option off the bench.