Carter posted 15 points (5-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes off the bench during Monday's 130-127 victory over the Nuggets.

The five threes were a season high for Carter, albeit in only his fourth game, and it was his best showing from beyond the arc since March 31 of last season. The journeyman guard seems to have found a home as a depth option in the Chicago backcourt after playing for four different teams in his first five years in the NBA, but with Coby White (calf) getting close to resuming a full workload, Carter will likely head back to the end of the bench in short order.