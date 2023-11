Carter chipped in eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 124-97 loss to the Celtics.

Carter saw a few extra minutes in the loss, continuing the Bulls' terrible start to the season. To this point, they have won just five games, projected to be one of the worst teams come April. Carter has not been able to carve out a consistent role, currently sitting well outside the top 300 in standard formats.