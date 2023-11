Carter ended with nine points (3-9 FG, 3-9 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 14 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 win over Miami.

Carter connected on at least a trio of three-pointers for the third time this season and scored his most points since Nov. 6. Across 10 November appearances, the backup point guard has averaged 7.4 points per game on 45.0 percent shooting from the field.