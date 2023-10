Carter provided 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 18 minutes during Monday's 112-105 win over the Pacers.

Carter snapped out of a 2-for-12 shooting funk over his first three games. He represented the Bulls fourth-leading scorer Monday, which is more of a testament to Chicago's 30th-ranked effective field-goal percentage as opposed to Carter's breakout performance. Carter will look to carry his momentum into Wednesday's showdown versus Dallas.